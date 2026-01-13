CM Yogi Adityanath Applauds PRAGATI Initiative as India's Governance Revolution

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has commended the 'PRAGATI' initiative, describing it as a shining example of modern India's work culture, which emphasizes proactive governance and timely execution. Speaking at a press briefing in Lucknow, he acknowledged the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who established a firm groundwork for digital governance and co-operative federalism in 2014.

According to CM Yogi, 'PRAGATI', which stands for Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation, illustrates significant developments in infrastructure projects, social schemes, and system reforms. He emphasized that this initiative showcases how "minimum government and maximum governance" can effectively serve as a guiding principle for the nation, marking a shift from traditional governance approaches.

Since its launch, 'PRAGATI' has facilitated the execution of projects worth over Rs 86 lakh crore, with Prime Minister Modi overseeing 377 projects at the national level. Of the 3,162 projects initiated, 2,958 have been successfully completed, demonstrating the program's credibility and impact. CM Yogi highlighted that 'PRAGATI' has not only influenced economic and social development but also advanced Uttar Pradesh as a core of infrastructure growth in India.

