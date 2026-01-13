Powering the Metro: Indofast Energy's Strategic Expansion

Indofast Energy announced a partnership with Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) to establish 23 battery swapping stations along the Mumbai Metro Aqua Line 3. This strategic initiative is aimed at enhancing electric vehicle adoption by offering seamless last-mile connectivity for the city's daily commuters.

The swapping stations will be located at eight key metro points, benefiting electric two- and three-wheelers, and small commercial vehicles. Indofast Energy emphasizes the significance of integrating battery swapping infrastructure directly with the metro network to facilitate efficient urban mobility solutions.

This collaboration represents a critical step in evolving urban transportation, highlighting the shift towards sustainable travel options. The partnership not only expands Indofast Energy's network but also supports MMRCL's efforts to improve connectivity and encourage electric vehicle usage among Mumbai's residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)