Gujarat High Court Upholds Single Trial for AAP Leaders in Defamation Case

The Gujarat High Court has dismissed the appeals of AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Sanjay Singh who sought separate trials in a defamation case related to their remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's academic qualifications.

The single bench, led by Justice MR Mengdey, upheld earlier decisions by lower courts refusing separate trials, asserting that the allegations formed part of a linked transaction.

Filed by Gujarat University's registrar Piyush Patel, the case references the leaders' allegedly defamatory statements made during media interactions in April, which reportedly tarnished the university's image.

(With inputs from agencies.)