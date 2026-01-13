Gujarat High Court Upholds Single Trial for AAP Leaders in Defamation Case
The Gujarat High Court rejected separate trial pleas by AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Sanjay Singh in a defamation case over remarks on PM Narendra Modi's degree. Both leaders sought separate trials, but the court observed that their actions were part of a single transaction.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 13-01-2026 14:42 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 14:42 IST
- Country:
- India
The Gujarat High Court has dismissed the appeals of AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Sanjay Singh who sought separate trials in a defamation case related to their remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's academic qualifications.
The single bench, led by Justice MR Mengdey, upheld earlier decisions by lower courts refusing separate trials, asserting that the allegations formed part of a linked transaction.
Filed by Gujarat University's registrar Piyush Patel, the case references the leaders' allegedly defamatory statements made during media interactions in April, which reportedly tarnished the university's image.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Gen Z is full of creativity: PM Modi at Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue.
Many opportunities for youth across sectors; do not shy away from taking risks, government is with you: PM Modi.
With innovative ideas, energy and purpose, Yuva Shakti is at the forefront of nation-building: PM Modiat VBYLD.
With innovative ideas, energy and purpose, Yuva Shakti is at the forefront of nation-building: PM Modi at VBYLD.
We rolled out successive schemes with clear focus on youth; startup revolution truly gathered momentum in India: PM Modi.