Current Entertainment Highlights: From George Wendt's Passing to Scarlett Johansson's Cannes Debut

This entertainment news summary covers the death of 'Cheers' actor George Wendt, charges against Kneecap's Liam O'Hanna, Chris Brown's legal troubles, Denzel Washington's honorary award at Cannes, and several prominent appearances and film debuts at the Cannes Film Festival, including those of Jafar Panahi, Scarlett Johansson, and Julian Assange.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 10:32 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 10:32 IST
Comic actor George Wendt, beloved for his role as Norm in the iconic sitcom 'Cheers,' passed away at 76 in Los Angeles. His publicist, Melissa Nathan, confirmed that Wendt died peacefully in his sleep.

In other news, Irish rapper Liam O'Hanna from Kneecap faces charges linked to a display of a Hezbollah flag, while U.S. singer Chris Brown has been granted bail by a UK court, clearing his path for a planned world tour.

Meanwhile, the Cannes Film Festival has seen various highlights including Denzel Washington receiving a surprise honorary Palme d'Or, Iranian director Jafar Panahi discussing his plans to return home post-festival, and Scarlett Johansson making her directorial debut with a film focused on forgiveness.

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

