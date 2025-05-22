Current Entertainment Highlights: From George Wendt's Passing to Scarlett Johansson's Cannes Debut

Comic actor George Wendt, beloved for his role as Norm in the iconic sitcom 'Cheers,' passed away at 76 in Los Angeles. His publicist, Melissa Nathan, confirmed that Wendt died peacefully in his sleep.

In other news, Irish rapper Liam O'Hanna from Kneecap faces charges linked to a display of a Hezbollah flag, while U.S. singer Chris Brown has been granted bail by a UK court, clearing his path for a planned world tour.

Meanwhile, the Cannes Film Festival has seen various highlights including Denzel Washington receiving a surprise honorary Palme d'Or, Iranian director Jafar Panahi discussing his plans to return home post-festival, and Scarlett Johansson making her directorial debut with a film focused on forgiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)