Current Entertainment Highlights: From George Wendt's Passing to Scarlett Johansson's Cannes Debut
This entertainment news summary covers the death of 'Cheers' actor George Wendt, charges against Kneecap's Liam O'Hanna, Chris Brown's legal troubles, Denzel Washington's honorary award at Cannes, and several prominent appearances and film debuts at the Cannes Film Festival, including those of Jafar Panahi, Scarlett Johansson, and Julian Assange.
Comic actor George Wendt, beloved for his role as Norm in the iconic sitcom 'Cheers,' passed away at 76 in Los Angeles. His publicist, Melissa Nathan, confirmed that Wendt died peacefully in his sleep.
In other news, Irish rapper Liam O'Hanna from Kneecap faces charges linked to a display of a Hezbollah flag, while U.S. singer Chris Brown has been granted bail by a UK court, clearing his path for a planned world tour.
Meanwhile, the Cannes Film Festival has seen various highlights including Denzel Washington receiving a surprise honorary Palme d'Or, Iranian director Jafar Panahi discussing his plans to return home post-festival, and Scarlett Johansson making her directorial debut with a film focused on forgiveness.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Scarlett Johansson and Miles Teller Headline 'Paper Tiger'
Scarlett Johansson and Miles Teller Join 'Paper Tiger': A High-Stakes Drama
Hollywood Icons and Global Tensions Highlight Cannes Film Festival
Cannes Film Festival: Movie Legends, Tariff Concerns, and Oscar Aspirations
Cannes Film Festival Enforces Red Carpet Ban