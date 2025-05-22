Left Menu

Dhanush to Portray Dr. Kalam in Om Raut's New Biopic

Tamil cinema star Dhanush will play the role of former president APJ Abdul Kalam in a biopic directed by Om Raut. The film 'Kalam: The Missile Man of India' was announced at the Cannes Film Market. Raut and Dhanush shared updates on social media, expressing excitement and gratitude.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2025 11:28 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 11:06 IST
Dhanush to Portray Dr. Kalam in Om Raut's New Biopic
APJ Abdul Kalam Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil cinema star Dhanush is stepping into the shoes of former Indian president and renowned aerospace scientist APJ Abdul Kalam in a new biopic directed by Om Raut.

Unveiled at the Cannes Film Market, the film titled 'Kalam: The Missile Man of India' promises to bring the inspirational journey of Kalam to the big screen.

Directed by Raut, who is known for films like 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior', this project is being produced by T-Series and Abhishek Agarwal Arts. The film's announcement was shared by both Dhanush and Raut on social media platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025