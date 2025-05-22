Dhanush to Portray Dr. Kalam in Om Raut's New Biopic
Tamil cinema star Dhanush will play the role of former president APJ Abdul Kalam in a biopic directed by Om Raut. The film 'Kalam: The Missile Man of India' was announced at the Cannes Film Market. Raut and Dhanush shared updates on social media, expressing excitement and gratitude.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2025 11:28 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 11:06 IST
- Country:
- India
Tamil cinema star Dhanush is stepping into the shoes of former Indian president and renowned aerospace scientist APJ Abdul Kalam in a new biopic directed by Om Raut.
Unveiled at the Cannes Film Market, the film titled 'Kalam: The Missile Man of India' promises to bring the inspirational journey of Kalam to the big screen.
Directed by Raut, who is known for films like 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior', this project is being produced by T-Series and Abhishek Agarwal Arts. The film's announcement was shared by both Dhanush and Raut on social media platforms.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement