Dhanush to Portray Dr. Kalam in Om Raut's New Biopic

Tamil cinema star Dhanush is stepping into the shoes of former Indian president and renowned aerospace scientist APJ Abdul Kalam in a new biopic directed by Om Raut.

Unveiled at the Cannes Film Market, the film titled 'Kalam: The Missile Man of India' promises to bring the inspirational journey of Kalam to the big screen.

Directed by Raut, who is known for films like 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior', this project is being produced by T-Series and Abhishek Agarwal Arts. The film's announcement was shared by both Dhanush and Raut on social media platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)