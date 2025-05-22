Timeless Elegance: The Legacy of Longines DolceVita Collection

The Longines DolceVita collection continues to epitomize timeless elegance and sophistication, skillfully merging classic design elements with contemporary style. Rooted in inspiration from a 1920s model, the line is distinguished by its iconic rectangular case and harmonious proportions, evolving over the years without losing its signature identity.

This collection is available in a variety of materials and colors, serving as a powerful tribute to the elegance and charm of the Italian 'sweet life' – la dolce vita. The DolceVita collection stands as a shining example of the elegance consistently associated with Longines.

Longines, founded in 1832 in Saint-Imier, Switzerland, inherits a rich tradition of expertise in watchmaking, noted for both elegance and performance. As a longstanding official timekeeper for world sports championships, Longines has forged strong alliances in the sports world. As a part of the Swatch Group, Longines operates in over 150 countries under the emblematic winged hourglass.

(With inputs from agencies.)