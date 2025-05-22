Timeless Elegance: The Legacy of Longines DolceVita Collection
The Longines DolceVita collection exemplifies timeless elegance by merging classic design with modern style. Inspired by 1920s models, its distinctive rectangular case maintains its identity. Available in diverse materials and colors, they reflect elegance and 'la dolce vita.' Longines, founded in 1832, is known for its tradition and sports partnerships.
The Longines DolceVita collection continues to epitomize timeless elegance and sophistication, skillfully merging classic design elements with contemporary style. Rooted in inspiration from a 1920s model, the line is distinguished by its iconic rectangular case and harmonious proportions, evolving over the years without losing its signature identity.
This collection is available in a variety of materials and colors, serving as a powerful tribute to the elegance and charm of the Italian 'sweet life' – la dolce vita. The DolceVita collection stands as a shining example of the elegance consistently associated with Longines.
Longines, founded in 1832 in Saint-Imier, Switzerland, inherits a rich tradition of expertise in watchmaking, noted for both elegance and performance. As a longstanding official timekeeper for world sports championships, Longines has forged strong alliances in the sports world. As a part of the Swatch Group, Longines operates in over 150 countries under the emblematic winged hourglass.
