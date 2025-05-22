Terror Aftermath: Pahalgam's Tourism Takes a Hit

In the wake of a deadly April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, south Kashmir, locals find themselves grappling with severe economic consequences. The picturesque tourist town has been hit hard, with a significant downturn in visitor numbers following the massacre of 25 tourists by terrorists in the Baisaran meadows.

Despite a series of intensive operations by security forces, the perpetrators remain at large, eluding capture even after a month of relentless pursuit. Authorities have questioned thousands across Kashmir and detained hundreds in a bid to tighten the net around the attackers. It's estimated that between four to six terrorists were responsible for the atrocity, although their exact number remains uncertain.

Tourism, the lifeblood for many in Pahalgam, has come to a halt, putting the livelihoods of shopkeepers, ponywallahs, and other service providers at risk. Local businesses voice growing desperation as they urge the government for intervention to prevent further economic decline.

(With inputs from agencies.)