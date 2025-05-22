Left Menu

Terror Aftermath: Pahalgam's Tourism Takes a Hit

In Pahalgam, the aftermath of a terror attack on April 22 has led to significant livelihood losses as tourists avoid the area. Security operations continue to hunt down the perpetrators while locals face economic challenges. The attack left 25 tourists dead, impacting the local tourism-dependent economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pahalgam | Updated: 22-05-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 15:39 IST
Terror Aftermath: Pahalgam's Tourism Takes a Hit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of a deadly April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, south Kashmir, locals find themselves grappling with severe economic consequences. The picturesque tourist town has been hit hard, with a significant downturn in visitor numbers following the massacre of 25 tourists by terrorists in the Baisaran meadows.

Despite a series of intensive operations by security forces, the perpetrators remain at large, eluding capture even after a month of relentless pursuit. Authorities have questioned thousands across Kashmir and detained hundreds in a bid to tighten the net around the attackers. It's estimated that between four to six terrorists were responsible for the atrocity, although their exact number remains uncertain.

Tourism, the lifeblood for many in Pahalgam, has come to a halt, putting the livelihoods of shopkeepers, ponywallahs, and other service providers at risk. Local businesses voice growing desperation as they urge the government for intervention to prevent further economic decline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025