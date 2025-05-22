Private Agency to Maintain Delhi's Tricolours Post-Storm Damage

In the aftermath of a violent storm that wreaked havoc across Delhi, damaging approximately 200 high-mast national flags, the public works department announced plans to enlist a private agency for flag maintenance. The agency will be responsible for upkeep at 500 locations citywide.

Wednesday night's storm, characterized by fierce hail, heavy rain, and winds reaching 79 kilometres per hour, left significant damage in its wake, prompting immediate action. The flags, made of polyester and mounted on 115-foot poles, could not withstand the storm's intensity.

Amid urgent calls for repair, authorities have initiated a tender process to secure maintenance for two years at an estimated cost of Rs 27 crore. Initially installed in 2022 during the AAP government's 'Deshbhakti' budget initiative, these flags aim to inspire national pride by being prominently displayed at strategic locations.

