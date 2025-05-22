From Nehru to Now: Transformation of India's Prime Ministerial Museum

The transformation of the Nehru Memorial Museum into the Prime Minister's Museum marks a shift towards a more inclusive representation of India's leadership history. The museum now celebrates the achievements of all the nation's prime ministers, aiming to inspire future generations about their sincerity and dedication to the country.

Nripendra Misra, chairman of the museum's executive council, revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi aspired for the museum to not only highlight the positive contributions of these leaders but also ensure equity in their representation. The museum, now a center for academic research, plans to delve into the philosophies and achievements of past prime ministers.

Although the renaming sparked political controversy, Misra emphasized that the change was logical given the collective representation of 15 prime ministers. The museum is positioned to become a prominent research center on democracy in India and its leaders' contributions.

