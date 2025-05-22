A Novel Haunt: Tusshar Kapoor on 'Kapkapiii' and the Rise of Horror Comedies

Actor Tusshar Kapoor emphasizes the importance of originality as he gears up for the release of his latest film, 'Kapkapiii'. The horror comedy, directed by the late Sangeeth Sivan, explores a group of friends haunted by a spirit after using an ouija board.

Kapoor highlights that despite the rise in popularity of horror comedies such as 'Stree 2' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', the genre's success relies heavily on a gripping story. 'Kapkapiii', which also stars Shreyas Talpade and Siddhi Idnani, marks Kapoor's second collaboration with Sivan after 'Kyaa Kool Hai Hum'.

Idnani and co-star Sonia Rathee express nostalgia and gratitude for Sivan's impact on 'Kapkapiii', as they praise his creative touch in what became his final film. The film aims to bring laughter and excitement to audiences, paying homage to Sivan's legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)