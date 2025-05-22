Left Menu

Michelle Williams Reveals Grueling Method Acting with Ryan Gosling Was 'Horrible'

Michelle Williams discusses her challenging experience living with co-star Ryan Gosling while filming 'Blue Valentine'. The intense preparation, encouraged by director Derek Cianfrance, involved living together and irritating one another to delve into their roles' emotional complexities. Despite its effectiveness, Williams questions if such methods are feasible today.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 17:37 IST
Michelle Williams, Ryan Gosling (Photo/Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Michelle Williams has candidly shared her experiences of residing with co-star Ryan Gosling during the production of 'Blue Valentine', a 2010 romantic drama. The actress, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, described the unique preparation method as 'horrible' but acknowledged its effectiveness in understanding their complex characters.

In the film, Williams and Gosling portrayed a couple whose relationship falls apart over time. To prepare, director Derek Cianfrance urged them to live together and find ways to annoy each other with the intent of dismantling the romance developed in the initial filming stages.

'We took a break in filming, living together from 9 to 5,' Williams recalled. Despite not wanting Gosling to develop a real dislike for her, the process was difficult. Yet, it significantly deepened their emotional connection to the roles. Cianfrance wanted to 'mess this up' and even had them burn a wedding photo as part of the preparation.

While Williams agrees the method was successful in character development, she is skeptical about its applicability in current filmmaking due to logistical and financial constraints.

(With inputs from agencies.)

