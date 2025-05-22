Left Menu

Paul Mescal Debunks 'Brokeback' Comparisons for New Romance Film

Irish actor Paul Mescal addresses the unwarranted comparisons of his new film 'The History of Sound' with 'Brokeback Mountain'. He emphasizes the unique focus on celebrating love, rather than repression, and the significance of portraying nuanced queer relationships. The film, co-starring Josh O'Connor, explores emotional dynamics during and after World War I.

Updated: 22-05-2025 18:18 IST
At the Cannes Film Festival, Irish actor Paul Mescal addressed comparisons between his new period romance, 'The History of Sound', and the classic 'Brokeback Mountain'. Mescal emphasized that the films share little in common beyond brief tent scenes.

Premiered at Cannes, the film stars Mescal and Josh O'Connor as early 1900s music students, whose shared passion turns into love. Separated by war, they later reunite in Maine to record traditional songs, impacting their lives profoundly.

Mescal dismissed comparisons as lazy, highlighting the film's celebration of love, unlike 'Brokeback's' focus on repression. Director Oliver Hermanus called for more films on nuanced queer relationships. Mescal, known for complex roles, follows his artistic instinct in choosing projects.

