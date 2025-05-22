Welcomhotel Vrindavan: A Gateway to Pilgrimage and Heritage Tourism

ITC Hotels has unveiled plans to launch a Welcomhotel in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, in partnership with KD Greens, Mathura. This strategic move marks the brand's entry into a rapidly expanding market.

The new addition will bolster ITC Hotels' presence in Uttar Pradesh, which currently includes six operating hotels with a total of 479 rooms. Situated just 90 kilometers from Noida International Airport along the Delhi Agra Highway, Welcomhotel Vrindavan is poised to feature 120 guest rooms.

Anil Chadha, Managing Director of ITC Hotels, highlighted the growing trend in India's pilgrimage tourism, which sees travelers seeking rich cultural and spiritual experiences. He noted that this sector's expansion is transforming spiritual destinations into major tourism hubs, boosting both footfall and economic prospects for heritage cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)