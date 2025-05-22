Left Menu

Welcomhotel Vrindavan: A Gateway to Pilgrimage and Heritage Tourism

ITC Hotels announced the signing of Welcomhotel in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, with KD Greens, Mathura. This move signifies an expansion into an important market and strengthens ITC's footprint in the state, leveraging pilgrimage tourism's growth. Welcomhotel Vrindavan will offer 120 guest rooms near Noida International Airport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 18:50 IST
Welcomhotel Vrindavan: A Gateway to Pilgrimage and Heritage Tourism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

ITC Hotels has unveiled plans to launch a Welcomhotel in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, in partnership with KD Greens, Mathura. This strategic move marks the brand's entry into a rapidly expanding market.

The new addition will bolster ITC Hotels' presence in Uttar Pradesh, which currently includes six operating hotels with a total of 479 rooms. Situated just 90 kilometers from Noida International Airport along the Delhi Agra Highway, Welcomhotel Vrindavan is poised to feature 120 guest rooms.

Anil Chadha, Managing Director of ITC Hotels, highlighted the growing trend in India's pilgrimage tourism, which sees travelers seeking rich cultural and spiritual experiences. He noted that this sector's expansion is transforming spiritual destinations into major tourism hubs, boosting both footfall and economic prospects for heritage cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025