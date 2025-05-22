Welcomhotel Vrindavan: A Gateway to Pilgrimage and Heritage Tourism
ITC Hotels announced the signing of Welcomhotel in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, with KD Greens, Mathura. This move signifies an expansion into an important market and strengthens ITC's footprint in the state, leveraging pilgrimage tourism's growth. Welcomhotel Vrindavan will offer 120 guest rooms near Noida International Airport.
ITC Hotels has unveiled plans to launch a Welcomhotel in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, in partnership with KD Greens, Mathura. This strategic move marks the brand's entry into a rapidly expanding market.
The new addition will bolster ITC Hotels' presence in Uttar Pradesh, which currently includes six operating hotels with a total of 479 rooms. Situated just 90 kilometers from Noida International Airport along the Delhi Agra Highway, Welcomhotel Vrindavan is poised to feature 120 guest rooms.
Anil Chadha, Managing Director of ITC Hotels, highlighted the growing trend in India's pilgrimage tourism, which sees travelers seeking rich cultural and spiritual experiences. He noted that this sector's expansion is transforming spiritual destinations into major tourism hubs, boosting both footfall and economic prospects for heritage cities.
