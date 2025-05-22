Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Israeli Embassy Staffers Killed in Washington

Two Israeli Embassy staffers, Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim, were tragically shot and killed outside a Jewish museum in Washington. The incident occurred after a young diplomats event. Both were involved in promoting Israel's diplomatic and cultural ties. The suspect allegedly shouted political slogans during arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 22-05-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 19:25 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Israeli Embassy Staffers Killed in Washington
A tragic incident unfolded in Washington as two young staffers from the Israeli Embassy were shot and killed outside the Capital Jewish Museum. The victims, identified as Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim, were leaving a diplomatic event aimed at celebrating Jewish heritage and fostering unity.

Yaron Lischinsky, a research assistant at the embassy, was days away from proposing to his fiancée, Sarah Milgrim. Known for his dedication to Israeli public diplomacy, Lischinsky played a significant role in fostering Israel's relationships in the Middle East and North Africa.

Sarah Milgrim worked in public diplomacy at the embassy and was involved in environmental and peacebuilding initiatives. Both victims were passionate advocates for peace and understanding, making their deaths a significant loss to the diplomatic community.

