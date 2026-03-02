Left Menu

Global Travel Chaos: Middle East Conflict Grounds Flights and Spurs Oil Surge

Travel shares fell sharply due to escalating conflict in the Middle East disrupting flights globally. Key airports closed, oil prices soared, and airline stocks dropped. Passengers worldwide faced major disruptions with reroutes and flight cancellations. Middle Eastern conflicts are likely to curb travel demand in the region significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 14:34 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 14:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Travel shares faced a sharp decline on Monday as conflicts involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran led to global flight disruptions, with key Middle Eastern airports shutting down and oil prices climbing. Dubai and Doha airports remained closed, leaving many travelers stranded in one of the most severe aviation setbacks in recent years.

Oil prices experienced a 7% hike, reaching their highest point in months, as Iran and Israel ramped up their attacks, affecting critical tanker routes. Stocks for major airlines like TUI, British Airways-owner IAG, and Lufthansa fell significantly. Analysts highlighted that rising fuel costs and rerouting expenses added pressure, despite existing fuel hedges.

Asian airlines experienced a notable impact, with Cathay Pacific canceling all Middle Eastern flights. Singapore Airlines and Japan Airlines also suspended select routes. The conflict, coupled with political and economic instability, has caused global travel turmoil, with passengers scrambling to adjust their travel plans amidst limited airline communication.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

