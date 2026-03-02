Global Travel Chaos: Middle East Conflict Grounds Flights and Spurs Oil Surge

Travel shares faced a sharp decline on Monday as conflicts involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran led to global flight disruptions, with key Middle Eastern airports shutting down and oil prices climbing. Dubai and Doha airports remained closed, leaving many travelers stranded in one of the most severe aviation setbacks in recent years.

Oil prices experienced a 7% hike, reaching their highest point in months, as Iran and Israel ramped up their attacks, affecting critical tanker routes. Stocks for major airlines like TUI, British Airways-owner IAG, and Lufthansa fell significantly. Analysts highlighted that rising fuel costs and rerouting expenses added pressure, despite existing fuel hedges.

Asian airlines experienced a notable impact, with Cathay Pacific canceling all Middle Eastern flights. Singapore Airlines and Japan Airlines also suspended select routes. The conflict, coupled with political and economic instability, has caused global travel turmoil, with passengers scrambling to adjust their travel plans amidst limited airline communication.

