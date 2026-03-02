Tensions Rise: Israel's Military Moves Near Lebanon Border

Israel has reinforced its military presence along the border with Lebanon, though officials indicate no immediate intent for a ground invasion. This was confirmed by military spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani during a Monday briefing.

Despite expanding border defenses, Shoshani emphasized that they have not increased their presence inside Lebanon. His comments come amidst escalating tensions in the region.

Brigadier General Effie Defrin, also representing the Israeli military, stated that all options remain under consideration, particularly following recent rocket attacks by Hezbollah on Israeli territory.

(With inputs from agencies.)