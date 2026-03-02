Tensions Rise: Israel's Military Moves Near Lebanon Border
Israel has increased its military presence at its border with Lebanon, but has not planned a ground invasion. Israeli military officials indicate that while they are taking defensive measures, all options remain under consideration following Hezbollah's rocket attacks.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 14:36 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 14:36 IST
Israel has reinforced its military presence along the border with Lebanon, though officials indicate no immediate intent for a ground invasion. This was confirmed by military spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani during a Monday briefing.
Despite expanding border defenses, Shoshani emphasized that they have not increased their presence inside Lebanon. His comments come amidst escalating tensions in the region.
Brigadier General Effie Defrin, also representing the Israeli military, stated that all options remain under consideration, particularly following recent rocket attacks by Hezbollah on Israeli territory.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Border Tensions Surge Amid Iran-Turkey Crossing Delays
Cross-Border Tensions: Kabul Erupts Amid Afghan-Pakistani Skirmishes
Border Tensions: Afghanistan Fires Back at Pakistan Amid Regional Instability
Border Tensions Ease: Guinea Releases Sierra Leone Security Personnel
Cross-Border Tensions: Pakistan vs. Afghan Taliban