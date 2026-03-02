Kashmir Erupts: Protests Over Ayatollah Khamenei's Death
Kashmir witnessed widespread protests after the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, prompting authorities to impose movement curbs and slow mobile internet. Shia communities marched with anti-US and anti-Israel slogans. The MMU's strike call, supported by political parties, urged unity and peaceful protest amid heightened security measures.
Kashmir erupted in fresh protests on Monday after the alleged killing of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in joint airstrikes by the US and Israel. Authorities responded with strict curbs on civilian movement and throttled mobile internet speeds to maintain order.
Large Shia populations in areas like Bemina, Gund Hassibhat, and Pulwama took to the streets, voicing anti-US and anti-Israel sentiments. Security forces were deployed widely, and barricades were erected around significant landmarks, including the iconic Ghanta Ghar at Lal Chowk.
Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulama chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq called for a peaceful strike, supported by several political factions. Schools remain closed for safety, as major protests engulfed regions like Lal Chowk and Budgam. Authorities urged responsible journalism to prevent misinformation.
