Left Menu

Kashmir Erupts: Protests Over Ayatollah Khamenei's Death

Kashmir witnessed widespread protests after the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, prompting authorities to impose movement curbs and slow mobile internet. Shia communities marched with anti-US and anti-Israel slogans. The MMU's strike call, supported by political parties, urged unity and peaceful protest amid heightened security measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 02-03-2026 14:35 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 14:35 IST
Kashmir Erupts: Protests Over Ayatollah Khamenei's Death
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kashmir erupted in fresh protests on Monday after the alleged killing of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in joint airstrikes by the US and Israel. Authorities responded with strict curbs on civilian movement and throttled mobile internet speeds to maintain order.

Large Shia populations in areas like Bemina, Gund Hassibhat, and Pulwama took to the streets, voicing anti-US and anti-Israel sentiments. Security forces were deployed widely, and barricades were erected around significant landmarks, including the iconic Ghanta Ghar at Lal Chowk.

Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulama chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq called for a peaceful strike, supported by several political factions. Schools remain closed for safety, as major protests engulfed regions like Lal Chowk and Budgam. Authorities urged responsible journalism to prevent misinformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Drone Alert Shuts Down Over 50 Schools Near Afghanistan Border

Drone Alert Shuts Down Over 50 Schools Near Afghanistan Border

 Pakistan
2
Marathwada Residents Stranded Amid Gulf Turmoil

Marathwada Residents Stranded Amid Gulf Turmoil

 India
3
Escalating Conflict: US-Israeli Air War Against Iran Expands, Impacting Global Markets

Escalating Conflict: US-Israeli Air War Against Iran Expands, Impacting Glob...

 Global
4
Gaurs Group to Pioneer Precast Revolution with Rs 100 Crore Investment

Gaurs Group to Pioneer Precast Revolution with Rs 100 Crore Investment

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026