Rising Star Arvid Lindblad Praises Max Verstappen's Supportive Nature

Arvid Lindblad, a budding Formula 1 driver, shares insights on his relationship with the celebrated Max Verstappen, admiring his humility and generous spirit. As Lindblad prepares for his 2026 F1 debut, he values Verstappen's guidance, paralleling their career trajectories, and remains focused on adapting to upcoming regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 14:36 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 14:36 IST
Arvind Lindblad with Indian flag (Photo: Red Bull). Image Credit: ANI
Emerging racing talent Arvid Lindblad has lauded four-time Formula One champion Max Verstappen for his supportive and humble nature. As Lindblad gears up for his Formula 1 debut in 2026, he reflects on the invaluable mentorship from Verstappen, whose down-to-earth demeanor stands out amidst his track success.

With his roots connected to Punjab, Lindblad recently visited India for the Red Bull Moto Jam event, showcasing his skills behind the wheel of a VCARB-branded F1 car. The event marked its second successful edition in Delhi NCR, hosting world-class athletes including the promising Lindblad.

In conversations with ANI, Lindblad emphasized the parallels between his path and Verstappen's early career, underscoring the Dutchman's integrity and unwavering support. Lindblad, set to be F1's youngest driver at the 2026 Australian Grand Prix, believes Verstappen's experience offers critical insights as he navigates new regulations and opportunities with the Racing Bulls team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

