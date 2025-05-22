Left Menu

Brad Pitt's F1 Movie Shifts Gears: A Cinematic Lap Around the Racing Circuit

Formula One drivers praised Brad Pitt's new F1 film after a pre-release screening, predicting it will attract new fans globally. Featuring real race weekend footage, the movie highlights action and authenticity. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, it stars Javier Bardem, Damson Idris, and co-producer Lewis Hamilton.

Formula One drivers have dubbed Brad Pitt's upcoming F1 movie a sure-fire winner after an exclusive pre-release screening at the Monaco Grand Prix. They predict it will bring an influx of new fans to the sport upon its international release on June 25 and North American debut on June 27.

The film, an Apple Original shot during actual race weekends with the cooperation of the sport, is anticipated by Formula One to surpass the impact of the Netflix 'Drive to Survive' series. Shot by director Joseph Kosinski, it captures high-octane scenes with remarkable authenticity and style.

Led by Pitt, Javier Bardem, and Damson Idris, the movie offers an engaging narrative that blends Hollywood flair with the core thrills of F1 racing. Co-producer Lewis Hamilton and drivers who viewed the film praised its cinematography and storyline, boosting expectations that it will drive a new wave of interest in Formula One.

