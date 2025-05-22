Marriott Expands Worldwide with Series by Marriott in India

Marriott International announced the global launch of its midscale and upscale lodging segment, Series by Marriott, on Thursday. This move marks a significant expansion in India as the company partners with Concept Hospitality (CHPL).

Series by Marriott will affiliate CHPL's flagship brands, including The Fern, across India. Marriott plans to make a small equity investment in CHPL as part of the strategic agreement. This development will involve integrating CHPL's 115 properties with Marriott's existing portfolio, which currently spans 158 hotels in 42 cities across India.

India's strategic importance in Marriott's global presence is highlighted by this launch. Marriott aims to capture regional travelers and offer more choices for Marriott Bonvoy members while providing new affiliation opportunities for local hotel owners.

(With inputs from agencies.)