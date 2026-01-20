Qatar's Global Economic Expansion Strategy

Qatar is gearing up to expand its economic footprint globally by empowering domestic companies, according to Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani. The leader revealed plans to establish new platforms supporting this initiative, expected to launch later this year.

This move is part of Qatar's broader strategy to diversify its economy beyond the dominant energy sector. The Gulf nation, reliant on energy revenues, now seeks to position its local businesses on the international stage, enhancing competitiveness and resilience.

By introducing these platforms, Qatar aims to signal its commitment to economic diversification, ensuring growth and stability as it navigates the complexities of an ever-evolving global marketplace.