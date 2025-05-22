Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Seeks Swift Approval for Tourism Boost

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu lobbied Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in New Delhi for the release of funds for pending tourism projects in Himachal Pradesh. Emphasizing adventure tourism, Sukhu requested expedited approvals for water sport projects, including the Auhar project and developments at Dehra and Pong dams.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu met with Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in New Delhi on Thursday. Sukhu pressed for the release of funds for several tourism projects that await the ministry's approval, aiming to elevate Himachal Pradesh's tourism profile.

During the meeting, Sukhu highlighted the state's initiatives to promote water tourism in a bid to enhance adventure tourism in the region. He emphasized the need for quick approval of the Auhar project and other projects at Dehra and Pong dams, portraying these sites as potential hotbeds for water sports.

The Chief Minister also appealed for projects under the 'Swadesh Darshan Scheme' and the Special Scheme to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) to be fast-tracked, looking to develop iconic tourist spots. Additionally, he encouraged exploring investment opportunities to strengthen the tourism sector in Himachal Pradesh.

