Rapper Testifies in Diddy’s Dramatic Sex Trafficking Trial

On Thursday, rapper Scott 'Kid Cudi' Mescudi took the stand in Manhattan federal court during Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sex trafficking trial. Mescudi recounted a 2011 episode when Combs allegedly broke into his home after discovering Mescudi dated his on-and-off girlfriend, Casandra Ventura. The testimony adds to a list of accusations against the hip-hop magnate.

Combs, revered in the music industry for his contributions, is facing charges including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transporting individuals for prostitution. While he denies these charges, prosecutors detail a pattern of violent and threatening behaviors aimed at keeping women under his influence.

Ventura, known as Cassie, testified that Combs kicked her and threatened to release compromising videos of her. Mescudi reported his house was ransacked and later faced an incident where his car was set on fire, which Ventura's lawsuit linked to Combs. Combs resolved the lawsuit with a substantial settlement but maintains his innocence as legal proceedings continue.

