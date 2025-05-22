Patrick Gibson Stars in New Thriller 'Play Dead'

Patrick Gibson, who recently captivated audiences in 'Dexter: Original Sin', is stepping into the survival thriller genre with 'Play Dead'. According to Deadline, the film is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, a filmmaker known for his work on 'Carry-On'. The production is currently underway in Australia.

The movie boasts a cast that includes actors Noah Jupe and Matthias Schweighofer. Specifics about the storyline remain undisclosed, and details of Gibson's character are similarly under wraps. However, the thriller is characterized as a blend of 'Don't Breathe' and '1917', with several notable production companies like Nocturnal, Ghost House Pictures, BoulderLight Pictures, and Bad Grey lending their support.

The screenplay is penned by Peter Stanley-Ward and Natalie Conway, while producers include Akiva Nemetsky and Keaton Heinrichs for Nocturnal, alongside Sam Raimi and Rob Tapert for Ghost House. JD Lifshitz and Raphael Margules represent BoulderLight, with Dane Eckerle for Bad Grey contributing as well. Gibson's previous work in Netflix series such as 'The OA' and 'Shadow and Bone' has garnered significant attention, particularly following the success of 'Dexter: Original Sin', Showtime's biggest streaming debut. The series is slated for a second season.

(With inputs from agencies.)