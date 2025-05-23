Left Menu

Lewis Hamilton: Speeding into Cinematic Horizons

Lewis Hamilton is expanding his horizon beyond Formula One by producing movies, documentaries, and possibly a TV series through his Dawn Apollo production company. After collaborating with Brad Pitt, Hamilton has numerous project ideas, including animations, and is excited about storytelling in cinema.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 00:23 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 00:23 IST
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton, renowned as a seven-time Formula One world champion, is venturing into the world of film production. Hamilton, who recently collaborated with Brad Pitt on an upcoming F1-based movie, is eager to expand his portfolio with more movies, documentaries, and potentially a television series.

At the Monaco Grand Prix, Hamilton disclosed plans with the media to develop more cinematic projects through his company, Dawn Apollo Productions, which he established in 2022. 'I've got three concepts that I'm drafting,' he mentioned, emphasizing his desire to co-write the scripts and his enthusiasm towards animated films.

Hamilton had a proud moment while hosting a pre-release screening of his film in Monaco. Reflecting on the experience, he expressed relief and pride as he gauged the reactions of his fellow F1 drivers, highlighting his commitment to delivering content that resonates with peers and audiences alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

