Left Menu

Blockbuster Delay: 'Avengers' Sequels Pushed Back

Walt Disney's movie studio has delayed the release of the next two films in Marvel's 'Avengers' series. 'Avengers: Doomsday' is slated for December 18, 2026, and 'Avengers: Secret Wars' for December 17, 2027. The changes give filmmakers more time as 'Doomsday' production is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 05:50 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 05:50 IST
Blockbuster Delay: 'Avengers' Sequels Pushed Back
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant scheduling update, Walt Disney's movie studio has announced delays for two major upcoming Marvel 'Avengers' films. Originally planned for earlier release dates, 'Avengers: Doomsday' will now hit theaters on December 18, 2026, with 'Avengers: Secret Wars' following on December 17, 2027.

The postponed release dates aim to provide filmmakers with ample time to finalize these highly-anticipated blockbusters. 'Avengers: Doomsday,' already in production, will reintroduce Robert Downey Jr. to the franchise, not as Iron Man, but taking on the role of the notorious villain, Doctor Doom.

The move comes as 'Avengers: Endgame,' a 2019 release, continues to hold the position of the second-highest grossing movie in history, trailing only behind 'Avatar.' This level of anticipation underscores the high stakes for these next installments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025