Blockbuster Delay: 'Avengers' Sequels Pushed Back

In a significant scheduling update, Walt Disney's movie studio has announced delays for two major upcoming Marvel 'Avengers' films. Originally planned for earlier release dates, 'Avengers: Doomsday' will now hit theaters on December 18, 2026, with 'Avengers: Secret Wars' following on December 17, 2027.

The postponed release dates aim to provide filmmakers with ample time to finalize these highly-anticipated blockbusters. 'Avengers: Doomsday,' already in production, will reintroduce Robert Downey Jr. to the franchise, not as Iron Man, but taking on the role of the notorious villain, Doctor Doom.

The move comes as 'Avengers: Endgame,' a 2019 release, continues to hold the position of the second-highest grossing movie in history, trailing only behind 'Avatar.' This level of anticipation underscores the high stakes for these next installments.

