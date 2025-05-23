Enchanting Elegance: ORRA's 'Aekta' Wedding Collection Shines Bright

ORRA Fine Jewellery, a leading name in diamond craftsmanship, has unveiled the latest additions to its famed 'Aekta' - The Wedding Collection. Timed perfectly for the nuptial season, these designs enhance a collection renowned for blending love's heritage with contemporary elegance.

The collection captivates the desires of modern brides with its versatile offerings, ranging from lightweight cocktail jewellery to elaborate diamond sets. It highlights diamond necklaces adorned with green and red gemstones, inspired by graceful gradient leaf motifs, merging traditional and modern aesthetics.

With the new designs, ORRA also introduces exclusive seasonal offers, including a flat 25% off on diamond value for purchases above Rs. 5 Lakh. Available nationwide in their extensive stores, these offers aim to make luxury more accessible during the wedding season, crafting unforgettable moments for every bride and her entourage.

