Left Menu

Sarah Michelle Gellar Eager for Call to Return in 'Scream 7'

Sarah Michelle Gellar, known for her role as Cici Cooper in 'Scream 2', expressed her desire to return to the 'Scream' franchise, though she wasn't contacted for the upcoming 'Scream 7'. Despite many actors reprising roles in this iconic horror series, Gellar awaits a callback for her potential return.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 23-05-2025 11:37 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 11:37 IST
Sarah Michelle Gellar Eager for Call to Return in 'Scream 7'
Sarah Michelle Gellar
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood actress Sarah Michelle Gellar, best known for her role in 'Scream 2', expressed disappointment in not being contacted for the upcoming 'Scream 7'.

Gellar hoped to reprise her character, Cici Cooper, in the highly anticipated sequel, joining several actors returning to the iconic horror franchise.

Despite her eagerness, Gellar revealed on Entertainment Tonight that she never received the call to return, noting the resurgence of former cast members like Skeet Ulrich and Matthew Lillard in the series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025