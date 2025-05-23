Sarah Michelle Gellar Eager for Call to Return in 'Scream 7'

Hollywood actress Sarah Michelle Gellar, best known for her role in 'Scream 2', expressed disappointment in not being contacted for the upcoming 'Scream 7'.

Gellar hoped to reprise her character, Cici Cooper, in the highly anticipated sequel, joining several actors returning to the iconic horror franchise.

Despite her eagerness, Gellar revealed on Entertainment Tonight that she never received the call to return, noting the resurgence of former cast members like Skeet Ulrich and Matthew Lillard in the series.

(With inputs from agencies.)