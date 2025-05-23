Delhi's Green Cover: Stricter SOPs for Ecological Balance
Delhi government introduces a new SOP to balance infrastructure needs with ecological responsibility, focusing on stricter tree pruning regulations. The SOP mandates permissions and documentation for tree pruning, particularly for branches with a girth of 15.7 cm or more, and requires CEC scrutiny for large-scale tree felling proposals.
In a bid to align Delhi's infrastructure development with ecological sustainability, the Delhi government has launched a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to regulate tree pruning, an official announced on Friday.
The new guidelines, dated May 2, specify the conditions under which tree branches can be pruned, especially in crowded areas like streets, parks, and neighborhoods. The SOP mandates individuals and organizations to submit online applications with photographic evidence for pruning branches with a girth of 15.7 cm or more through the e-Forest portal.
Urgent pruning in public spaces by authorized agencies can proceed without prior approval if trees threaten safety, but must involve a senior horticulture officer's supervision. Additionally, large-scale felling projects exceeding 49 trees now require Central Empowered Committee clearance, marking a significant shift from previous regulations.
