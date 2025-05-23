Left Menu

Delhi's Green Cover: Stricter SOPs for Ecological Balance

Delhi government introduces a new SOP to balance infrastructure needs with ecological responsibility, focusing on stricter tree pruning regulations. The SOP mandates permissions and documentation for tree pruning, particularly for branches with a girth of 15.7 cm or more, and requires CEC scrutiny for large-scale tree felling proposals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 18:28 IST
Delhi's Green Cover: Stricter SOPs for Ecological Balance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to align Delhi's infrastructure development with ecological sustainability, the Delhi government has launched a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to regulate tree pruning, an official announced on Friday.

The new guidelines, dated May 2, specify the conditions under which tree branches can be pruned, especially in crowded areas like streets, parks, and neighborhoods. The SOP mandates individuals and organizations to submit online applications with photographic evidence for pruning branches with a girth of 15.7 cm or more through the e-Forest portal.

Urgent pruning in public spaces by authorized agencies can proceed without prior approval if trees threaten safety, but must involve a senior horticulture officer's supervision. Additionally, large-scale felling projects exceeding 49 trees now require Central Empowered Committee clearance, marking a significant shift from previous regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025