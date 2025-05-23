Sharmila Tagore Reflects on Her Cinematic Journey with Satyajit Ray

Sharmila Tagore, the celebrated actor, reminisced about her early career days under the guidance of legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray. The duo's collaboration began with Ray's 1959 movie 'Apur Sansar', marking the start of a fruitful cinematic partnership that also included classics such as 'Devi', 'Nayak', and 'Seemabaddha'.

Recently returned from the Cannes Film Festival, Tagore expressed her gratitude towards Ray, acknowledging his role as her mentor. She stated, 'If it hadn't been for him, I wouldn't be where I am today'. Their shared film 'Aranyer Din Ratri', meticulously restored, was showcased at Cannes, further cementing its timeless appeal.

Presented by Hollywood figure Wes Anderson, a devoted admirer of Ray's work, the film's restoration underscores Ray's enduring influence on global cinema. Tagore also highlighted the vibrant Indian representation at Cannes, exemplifying the festival's dedication to cinematic diversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)