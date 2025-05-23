Honoring Himachal's Heroic Sons: A Tale of Courage and Sacrifice

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu lauded two valiant soldiers who were posthumously honored with the Kirti Chakra and Shaurya Chakra by President Droupadi Murmu. This recognition, convoyed on Thursday evening, reflects the courage and sacrifice inherent to the people of Himachal.

The brave souls, Gunner Nayak Dilwar Khan and Havildar Rohit Kumar Negi, hailed from Una and Kinnaur districts respectively, marking their heroic contributions in the line of duty. The state takes pride in their ultimate sacrifices.

Reaffirming the reputation of Himachal Pradesh as "Veer Bhoomi," the Chief Minister emphasized that the legacy of these brave soldiers would continue to inspire future generations. The state extends strong solidarity with the families of these honored sons.

