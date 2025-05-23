Left Menu

Honoring Himachal's Heroic Sons: A Tale of Courage and Sacrifice

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister expressed pride as two soldiers were posthumously awarded Kirti Chakra and Shaurya Chakra. Gunner Nayak Dilwar Khan and Havildar Rohit Kumar Negi received the honors for their sacrifices. Himachal Pradesh is celebrated for its brave soldiers, inspiring future generations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 23-05-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 19:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu lauded two valiant soldiers who were posthumously honored with the Kirti Chakra and Shaurya Chakra by President Droupadi Murmu. This recognition, convoyed on Thursday evening, reflects the courage and sacrifice inherent to the people of Himachal.

The brave souls, Gunner Nayak Dilwar Khan and Havildar Rohit Kumar Negi, hailed from Una and Kinnaur districts respectively, marking their heroic contributions in the line of duty. The state takes pride in their ultimate sacrifices.

Reaffirming the reputation of Himachal Pradesh as "Veer Bhoomi," the Chief Minister emphasized that the legacy of these brave soldiers would continue to inspire future generations. The state extends strong solidarity with the families of these honored sons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

