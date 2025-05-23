Left Menu

Christian Petzold Named President of Viennale Film Festival

German filmmaker Christian Petzold has been appointed the new president of Austria's Viennale film festival, following a four-year vacancy after Eric Pleskow's passing. Petzold, deeply connected to the festival for years, aims to bring fresh energy. Directors' extensions and new initiatives mark future developments.

Updated: 23-05-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 19:35 IST
Austria's prestigious Viennale film festival has announced the appointment of renowned German filmmaker Christian Petzold as its new president, filling a role that had been vacant for the past four years since Eric Pleskow's death in 2019, according to a report by Variety.

Petzold has been a long-time associate of the Viennale, with several of his films having premiered in Austria at this festival. Director Eva Sangiorgi expressed her appreciation for Petzold's contributions, highlighting his consistent and compelling approach to filmmaking. She anticipates that his leadership will infuse the festival with renewed energy and perspectives amid complex cinematic dialogues.

Meanwhile, Petzold has expressed delight at his new role, reflecting on Viennale's status as a top-tier festival. His film 'Miroirs No. 3' recently premiered at the Cannes Film Festival's Directors' Fortnight. Alongside these developments, Sangiorgi's tenure as festival director has been extended by three years, promising continuity and innovative new initiatives for the festival landscape.

