Epic Fury Unfolds: Middle East Tensions Escalate as U.S. and Israel Target Iran

Ahead of its expected timeline, the U.S. and Israel have launched an intensified assault on Iran, targeting key locations within the country and prompting retaliatory strikes by Iran around the Gulf region. The conflict, now five days old, has left a significant impact on global markets, with over 20,000 flights canceled and governments struggling to repatriate stranded travelers.

Israel's military announced a series of targeted strikes against Iranian infrastructure, air defense systems, and launch sites. Air raid sirens in Israel signal incoming Iranian missiles, which were intercepted amid loud explosions, adding to the tension.

U.S. Admiral Brad Cooper reported that the initial phases of 'Operation Epic Fury' nearly doubled the intensity of 2003's 'Shock and Awe' campaign. The U.S. efforts have substantially degraded Iran's naval and air defenses, and over 2,000 targets have been hit. The death toll in Iran has risen, with hundreds of civilian casualties and significant infrastructure damage.