Market Turmoil Hits China and Hong Kong Amid Middle East Tensions

On Wednesday, stock markets in China and Hong Kong experienced significant declines. This downturn was primarily driven by falling oil and maritime shipping stocks as investors responded to escalating conflicts in the Middle East.

The sentiment soured further due to uncertainty ahead of the upcoming annual parliamentary meeting in China, with investors closely watching for any policy changes.

Analysts warned of potential energy shocks and rising inflation, advising investors to be cautious and observe geopolitical developments for future market insights.