Man Arrested in Thane for Molesting and Extorting Schoolgirl

A 23-year-old man named Prathamesh Desai was arrested for allegedly molesting a 15-year-old schoolgirl and extorting Rs 50,000 from her in Thane. The incidents occurred over six months, and Desai threatened to reveal their supposed 'relationship' to the girl's parents. He is charged under various legal acts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 04-03-2026 10:19 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 10:19 IST
man
  • Country:
  • India

A young man, Prathamesh Desai, aged 23, is in police custody after being accused of molestation and extortion against a 15-year-old schoolgirl in Thane city. The incidents allegedly took place between September 2025 and February 2026, as confirmed by Vartak Nagar police.

Desai purportedly lured the teenager to secluded locations on multiple occasions, molesting her and coercing her into paying him Rs 50,000. He threatened to disclose their alleged 'relationship' to her parents, leading the girl to eventually seek her family's help.

Following the parents' complaint on March 1, Desai was apprehended and charged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Police continue to investigate the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

