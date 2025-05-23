Left Menu

Breaking Barriers: First Female Cadets Graduate from India's National Defence Academy

Harsimran Kaur, part of the first batch of female graduates from India's National Defence Academy (NDA), is fulfilling her lifelong dream. Upon graduation, she will become a division cadet captain. The academy has seen historic changes, evolving to include female cadets, enhancing leadership training across genders.

  • India

Harsimran Kaur stands on the brink of history as she prepares to graduate from the National Defence Academy (NDA), becoming part of the first group of female cadets at the prestigious institution. The Haryana-born cadet joined the NDA in 2022, driven by a profound desire to launch her military career early.

With her father and grandfather having served in the armed forces, Kaur follows a family tradition. Upon graduation, she will assume the role of division cadet captain, intending to set benchmarks for future cadets as she joins the Indian Naval Academy. Kaur describes her time at the NDA as transformative yet challenging, with a packed schedule of physical training and academics designed to instill Officer-Like Qualities.

The academy has evolved to accommodate women and is continuously updating its training programs to meet new technical standards as outlined in the National Education Policy. Kaur, alongside her peers like Shriti Daksh, has embraced the rigorous life at the NDA, exhibiting resilience and leadership throughout their journey, a testament to their pioneering spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

