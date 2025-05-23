Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise: Action-Packed Collaborations On the Horizon

Actress Ana de Armas has confirmed her professional collaboration with Tom Cruise, currently working on undisclosed projects alongside directors Doug Liman and Christopher McQuarrie, both renowned for their action film work with Cruise. "Everyone knows I'm working with Tom Cruise," de Armas stated, emphasizing the directors' stellar reputations and teamwork skills.

Known for performing demanding stunts, de Armas described undergoing intense training, characteristic of working with Cruise. "It's another level that keeps raising the bar," she explained, yet finds the experience enjoyable. Besides one major project, the duo has additional collaborations in the pipeline, sparking excitement about their professional endeavors.

Separately, Cruise has praised de Armas' new film 'Ballerina,' an action thriller in the 'John Wick' universe. Although they sparked dating rumors after being seen together, sources clarify they are purely professional. The pair met to discuss future projects, not romantically linked. Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' is now in theaters, while 'Ballerina' is slated for release on June 6.

(With inputs from agencies.)