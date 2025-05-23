Hemant Soren Prepares for Grand Shravani Mela at Baba Baidyanath Dham

In preparation for the month-long 'Shravani Mela' at Baba Baidyanath Dham, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren conducted a comprehensive review of arrangements at the revered site in Deoghar.

The event, anticipated to draw approximately 50 lakh devotees, emphasises the state's cultural and spiritual heritage. Soren's high-level meeting focused on elevating the fair's infrastructure, including sanitation, rest areas, and security measures.

To ensure a seamless experience, a QR-based complaint system will be introduced, and the deployment of security personnel will be ramped up, highlighting the government's commitment to a safe and enriching pilgrimage.

