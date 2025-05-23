Hemant Soren Prepares for Grand Shravani Mela at Baba Baidyanath Dham
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren reviews preparations for the Shravani Mela at Baba Baidyanath Dham, Deoghar, where 50 lakh devotees are expected. Key focuses are infrastructure, security, and inclusivity. The month-long event will feature enhanced facilities and real-time complaint systems for an enriching pilgrimage.
- Country:
- India
In preparation for the month-long 'Shravani Mela' at Baba Baidyanath Dham, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren conducted a comprehensive review of arrangements at the revered site in Deoghar.
The event, anticipated to draw approximately 50 lakh devotees, emphasises the state's cultural and spiritual heritage. Soren's high-level meeting focused on elevating the fair's infrastructure, including sanitation, rest areas, and security measures.
To ensure a seamless experience, a QR-based complaint system will be introduced, and the deployment of security personnel will be ramped up, highlighting the government's commitment to a safe and enriching pilgrimage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Taiwan's Diplomatic Dance with the Vatican: Bridging Faith and Politics
Delhi Gears Up for Military Conflict: Preparations Intensify
Pope Leo XIV: A New Dawn for Faith and Missionary Work
Cardinal Prevost Ascends as Pope Leo XIV: A New Era of Faith and Renewal
Rajasthan Resilience: Drones Neutralized, Faith in Forces Soars