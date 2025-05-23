Left Menu

Hemant Soren Prepares for Grand Shravani Mela at Baba Baidyanath Dham

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren reviews preparations for the Shravani Mela at Baba Baidyanath Dham, Deoghar, where 50 lakh devotees are expected. Key focuses are infrastructure, security, and inclusivity. The month-long event will feature enhanced facilities and real-time complaint systems for an enriching pilgrimage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 23-05-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 22:29 IST
Hemant Soren Prepares for Grand Shravani Mela at Baba Baidyanath Dham
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In preparation for the month-long 'Shravani Mela' at Baba Baidyanath Dham, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren conducted a comprehensive review of arrangements at the revered site in Deoghar.

The event, anticipated to draw approximately 50 lakh devotees, emphasises the state's cultural and spiritual heritage. Soren's high-level meeting focused on elevating the fair's infrastructure, including sanitation, rest areas, and security measures.

To ensure a seamless experience, a QR-based complaint system will be introduced, and the deployment of security personnel will be ramped up, highlighting the government's commitment to a safe and enriching pilgrimage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wireless sensors and renewable energy redefine food production systems

Low-cost deep learning models tackle cervical cancer in resource-limited settings

AI can both empower and erode democratic governance: Here's how

Mastering AI tools and learning skills boosts student writing and well-being

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025