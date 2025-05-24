Celebrating the Legacy of Mukul Dev: A Talented Actor's Journey

The film industry has bid a tearful farewell to actor Mukul Dev, who died peacefully at 54 in New Delhi due to health issues, as confirmed by his brother, Rahul Dev. Mukul, celebrated for his work in films like 'Son of Sardaar' and 'Jai Ho', leaves a significant legacy behind.

Mukul's passing was met with an outpouring of grief from his peers, including Vindu Dara Singh and filmmakers. According to close friend Vindu, Mukul had been unwell and struggling with depression following his mother's death, affecting his health in the days leading to his demise.

The tribute poured in from across the industry, with heartfelt messages from actors like Ajay Devgn, Sushmita Sen, and directors paying homage to Mukul's warmth and talent. Dev, a former model and co-writer of the acclaimed 'Omerta', had made numerous contributions to Hindi cinema, spanning diverse regional film industries.