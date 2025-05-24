Left Menu

Celebrating the Legacy of Mukul Dev: A Talented Actor's Journey

Actor Mukul Dev, known for his roles in films like 'Son of Sardaar' and 'Jai Ho', has passed away at the age of 54. Despite health issues and recent depression, Mukul's demise left an indelible mark on the film industry, with colleagues and friends mourning his loss.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-05-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 15:45 IST
The film industry has bid a tearful farewell to actor Mukul Dev, who died peacefully at 54 in New Delhi due to health issues, as confirmed by his brother, Rahul Dev. Mukul, celebrated for his work in films like 'Son of Sardaar' and 'Jai Ho', leaves a significant legacy behind.

Mukul's passing was met with an outpouring of grief from his peers, including Vindu Dara Singh and filmmakers. According to close friend Vindu, Mukul had been unwell and struggling with depression following his mother's death, affecting his health in the days leading to his demise.

The tribute poured in from across the industry, with heartfelt messages from actors like Ajay Devgn, Sushmita Sen, and directors paying homage to Mukul's warmth and talent. Dev, a former model and co-writer of the acclaimed 'Omerta', had made numerous contributions to Hindi cinema, spanning diverse regional film industries.

