SGPC Criticizes Punjab Government for AI-Generated Golden Temple Image

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president, Harjinder Singh Dhami, criticized the Punjab government on Saturday for using a computer-generated image of the revered 'Sachkhand Sri Harmandar Sahib' in an advertisement. Dhami labeled the move a 'serious affront to Sikh sentiments' and demanded the government apologize.

He underscored the Golden Temple's significance as the spiritual center for Sikhs worldwide, highlighting the sacred image's deep resonance with millions. Dhami expressed concern that the AI-generated image diminishes the shrine's spiritual aura.

The SGPC president also emphasized the Sikh body's role in organizing centenary events, with the government's responsibility to support urban development related to the Guru's legacy. Dhami called for the government to collaborate closely with the SGPC on such significant matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)