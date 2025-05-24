Miss England's Unexpected Exit: A Family Emergency at Miss World 2025

Milla Magee, representing Miss England 2024 at the Miss World 2025 pageant, has withdrawn because of a family emergency concerning her mother's health, organizers disclosed.

Stepping in is Charlotte Grant, the first runner-up from Miss England, who arrived in India on Wednesday, receiving a warm welcome into the Miss World community.

In response to alleged defamatory claims about India, the Miss World Organization released videos of Magee's positive experiences and reiterated its commitment to integrity and the 'Beauty With a Purpose' mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)