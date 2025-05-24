Left Menu

Miss England's Unexpected Exit: A Family Emergency at Miss World 2025

Milla Magee, Miss England 2024, left the Miss World 2025 pageant due to a family emergency involving her mother's health. Charlotte Grant replaced her as the representative. The Miss World Organisation denies claims of negative experiences in India by releasing videos showcasing Magee's positive sentiments during her stay.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-05-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 20:04 IST
Miss England's Unexpected Exit: A Family Emergency at Miss World 2025
  • Country:
  • India

Milla Magee, representing Miss England 2024 at the Miss World 2025 pageant, has withdrawn because of a family emergency concerning her mother's health, organizers disclosed.

Stepping in is Charlotte Grant, the first runner-up from Miss England, who arrived in India on Wednesday, receiving a warm welcome into the Miss World community.

In response to alleged defamatory claims about India, the Miss World Organization released videos of Magee's positive experiences and reiterated its commitment to integrity and the 'Beauty With a Purpose' mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025