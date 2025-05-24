Global Srivari Seva: NRI Volunteers to Support TTD Temple Services

In a move to extend its volunteer services globally, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has unveiled a plan led by executive officer J Syamala Rao. The initiative aims to engage Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) in offering 'Srivari Seva' at Tirumala temple.

Initially launched in 2000, 'Srivari Seva' enables volunteers to assist in various services such as vigilance, health, and transport at the renowned pilgrimage site. The new strategy calls for NRIs worldwide, skilled in multiple domains, to similarly contribute their services.

The TTD board is also exploring the introduction of professional service options in departments like medicine, IT, and engineering. NRIs from 14 countries have already shown interest in participating, reinforcing the temple's commitment to expanding its volunteer base.