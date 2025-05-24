Left Menu

Global Srivari Seva: NRI Volunteers to Support TTD Temple Services

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams executive officer J Syamala Rao has outlined an action plan to extend the 'Srivari Seva' voluntary service to NRIs globally. This initiative invites NRIs with expertise in various fields to contribute services at Tirumala temple. Professional seva is also being considered for several departments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirupati | Updated: 24-05-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 22:21 IST
Global Srivari Seva: NRI Volunteers to Support TTD Temple Services
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to extend its volunteer services globally, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has unveiled a plan led by executive officer J Syamala Rao. The initiative aims to engage Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) in offering 'Srivari Seva' at Tirumala temple.

Initially launched in 2000, 'Srivari Seva' enables volunteers to assist in various services such as vigilance, health, and transport at the renowned pilgrimage site. The new strategy calls for NRIs worldwide, skilled in multiple domains, to similarly contribute their services.

The TTD board is also exploring the introduction of professional service options in departments like medicine, IT, and engineering. NRIs from 14 countries have already shown interest in participating, reinforcing the temple's commitment to expanding its volunteer base.

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025