Prime Video Cancels 'The Wheel of Time' After Season 3

In a surprising move, Prime Video announced it will not renew 'The Wheel of Time' for a fourth season, citing financial constraints. The fantasy series, known for its elaborate production, has become too costly to continue.

When it debuted in 2021, 'The Wheel of Time' was a massive hit, achieving the year's top series launch on Prime Video. However, it failed to maintain its initial viewership, falling out of Nielsen's Top 10 Originals chart shortly after the third season began.

Despite the third season's critical success and a 97% Rotten Tomatoes rating, financial considerations led to its cancellation. Prime Video and Sony TV pledge to support the show's Emmy campaign as fans express disappointment over the series' end.

