Indian Cinema Mourns the Loss of Versatile Actor Mukul Dev

Renowned actor Mukul Dev, celebrated for his roles in Hindi, Punjabi, and South Indian cinema, passed away at 54. Family and colleagues, including Vindu Dara Singh, paid their respects. Mukul's brother, Rahul Dev, shared the loss on Instagram. Mukul was noted for his roles in films and television series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 23:13 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 23:13 IST
Rahul Dev, Mukul Dev, Vindu Dara Singh (Photo: ANI, Instagram, ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mukul Dev, a distinguished actor known for his remarkable versatility in Hindi, Punjabi, and South Indian films and television, passed away on Friday night at the age of 54. His sudden demise has sent ripples of shock across the Indian entertainment industry.

The actor's last rites were solemnly conducted on Saturday at Dayanand Mukti Dham in Nizamuddin West, attended by close friends and relatives who came to pay their final respects.

Among those present was his co-star Vindu Dara Singh, who collaborated with Mukul Dev in the film Son of Sardaar. Vindu, visibly moved, described Mukul as a 'kind-hearted person' and urged people to remember him in their prayers.

In an interview with ANI, Vindu expressed the collective grief of the Son of Sardaar team. He lamented the fact that Mukul would not witness the release and success of the movie, praising his exceptional performance in the film.

Mukul's brother, Rahul Dev, shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram, mentioning that Mukul passed away peacefully and is survived by his daughter, Sia Dev, along with siblings and other family members.

Mukul Dev's body of work includes television shows such as Gharwali Uparwali and Kumkum, as well as popular films like Son of Sardaar, R... Rajkumar, and Jai Ho. His final film, Son of Sardaar 2, remains unreleased. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

