Controversy and Triumph: 'Dhurandhar' Dominates Hindi Cinema Landscape

'Dhurandhar', starring Ranveer Singh, has surpassed Rs 1,000 crore globally and faced controversy due to muted words in some dialogue. Made under the Cinematograph Act, the changes were voluntary, yet the film has spurred interest and showcases the scenic beauty of Ladakh, promoting it as a film and tourism destination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-01-2026 15:23 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 15:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The blockbuster Hindi cinema hit 'Dhurandhar', featuring Ranveer Singh, continues to dominate box office records, grossing over Rs 1,000 crore worldwide. Despite its success, the film faces controversies due to certain dialogues being muted, sparking debates over artistic freedom and cultural sensitivity.

Director Aditya Dhar and his team proactively muted words like 'Baloch' and 'intelligence' from the film, addressing concerns from specific communities. These modifications, permitted under Rule 31 of the Cinematograph Act, were made without any governmental pressure, highlighting the balancing act between respecting sentiments and maintaining narrative integrity.

Set against the backdrop of Pakistan's Lyari town, the film follows an Indian spy, portrayed by Singh. Notably, 'Dhurandhar' also casts a spotlight on Ladakh's cinematic landscapes, contributing to its appeal as a filmmaker's paradise. The movie's success underscores the potential for Ladakh in tourism and film production.

