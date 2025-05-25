Remembering Sebastiao Salgado: A Legacy in Black and White

Renowned Brazilian photographer Sebastiao Salgado, known for his captivating black-and-white images, has passed away at the age of 81, his family announced on Friday. Salgado succumbed to leukemia, leaving behind a legacy marked by his poignant portrayal of workers, migrants, and the complex relationship between humanity and nature.

Born in 1944 in Aimores, a small town in Brazil's Minas Gerais state, Salgado initially pursued a career in economics. However, the political climate in Brazil forced him and his wife, Lelia Wanick Salgado, to flee to Paris in the 1970s.

It was in Paris where Salgado began his illustrious photography career, capturing images that have resonated with audiences worldwide, bringing attention to socio-economic and environmental issues through his lens.

(With inputs from agencies.)