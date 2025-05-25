Left Menu

Remembering Sebastiao Salgado: A Legacy in Black and White

Sebastiao Salgado, a renowned Brazilian photographer, has died at 81. Famous for his black-and-white imagery capturing workers and human-nature interactions, Salgado's work resonated globally. Originally an economist, he turned to photography in the 1970s while in Paris, escaping Brazil's oppressive military regime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-05-2025 10:25 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 10:25 IST
Remembering Sebastiao Salgado: A Legacy in Black and White

Renowned Brazilian photographer Sebastiao Salgado, known for his captivating black-and-white images, has passed away at the age of 81, his family announced on Friday. Salgado succumbed to leukemia, leaving behind a legacy marked by his poignant portrayal of workers, migrants, and the complex relationship between humanity and nature.

Born in 1944 in Aimores, a small town in Brazil's Minas Gerais state, Salgado initially pursued a career in economics. However, the political climate in Brazil forced him and his wife, Lelia Wanick Salgado, to flee to Paris in the 1970s.

It was in Paris where Salgado began his illustrious photography career, capturing images that have resonated with audiences worldwide, bringing attention to socio-economic and environmental issues through his lens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025