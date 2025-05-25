Left Menu

From Lions to Honey: India's Wildlife and Entrepreneurship Flourish

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlights the conservation success of Asiatic lions in Gujarat, celebrates India's booming honey production, and praises grassroots innovation across the country in 'Mann Ki Baat'. He also discusses environmental efforts and the achievements of Indian youth in sports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2025 12:47 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 12:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The population of Asiatic lions in Gujarat's Gir forest has surged from 674 to 891 in five years, a boost attributed to collaborative regional efforts and modern techniques, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced during his radio program, Mann Ki Baat.

Modi emphasized local community involvement and the integration of women as forest officers in Gujarat, acknowledging efforts that have spurred this 'encouraging' development. He also celebrated World Bee Day, noting the vast increase in honey production and the rise of 'Sonhani', an organic honey brand from tribal farmers.

Discussing grassroots innovation, Modi highlighted Dr. Chewang Norbu Bhutia's social enterprise 'Crafted Fibers' and Jeevan Joshi's unique art form using dry pine bark. Furthermore, Modi commemorated the achievements in the Khelo India Youth Games and stressed the importance of environmental commitments and paper recycling initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

