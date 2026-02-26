Left Menu

Elaborate Hotel Fraud: Man Stays 5 Months Without Payment

A young man, Himanshu, allegedly stayed in a hotel for five months without paying by sending fake payment screenshots totaling Rs 6 lakhs. After the hotel operator discovered the fraud, the police arrested Himanshu. He used a fake PhonePe app to deceive the hotel into believing payments were made.

  • Country:
  • India

A young man, identified as Himanshu, has been apprehended for allegedly defrauding a hotel of Rs 6 lakh by faking payment transactions. The incident unfolded when the hotel operator found discrepancies in their bank statements, prompting an investigation.

According to the complaint filed, Himanshu resided at a hotel on Golf Course Road from October 2025 to February 2026, sending fake payment confirmations via WhatsApp. These transactions turned out to be fabricated, causing a loss to the hotel.

During police interrogation, Himanshu admitted to using a fake PhonePe application, discovered on YouTube, to simulate payments. His mobile device has been seized for further inquiry. The authorities have placed him in judicial custody.

