Elaborate Hotel Fraud: Man Stays 5 Months Without Payment

A young man, identified as Himanshu, has been apprehended for allegedly defrauding a hotel of Rs 6 lakh by faking payment transactions. The incident unfolded when the hotel operator found discrepancies in their bank statements, prompting an investigation.

According to the complaint filed, Himanshu resided at a hotel on Golf Course Road from October 2025 to February 2026, sending fake payment confirmations via WhatsApp. These transactions turned out to be fabricated, causing a loss to the hotel.

During police interrogation, Himanshu admitted to using a fake PhonePe application, discovered on YouTube, to simulate payments. His mobile device has been seized for further inquiry. The authorities have placed him in judicial custody.

