Left Menu

Oregon Man’s Daring Voyage: From Corporate Life to Pacific Adventures

Oliver Widger, an Oregon native, left his job and sailed to Hawaii with his cat, Phoenix. Documenting the journey online, Widger inspired many, despite challenges like a rudder failure. He was greeted by fans and Hawaii Gov. Josh Green. Widger plans to eventually travel to French Polynesia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Honolulu | Updated: 25-05-2025 12:48 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 12:48 IST
Oregon Man’s Daring Voyage: From Corporate Life to Pacific Adventures
  • Country:
  • United States

Oliver Widger, an Oregon man who left his corporate job at a tire company, braved the open seas to sail to Hawaii with his cat, Phoenix. Widger, who liquidated his savings to make the journey, arrived on Saturday to a warm welcome from cheering fans and Hawaii Governor Josh Green at the Waikiki Yacht Club on Oahu.

Widger's decision to leave his managerial position followed a health diagnosis four years ago, which led him to realize his dissatisfaction with his job. Without any financial security and carrying $10,000 in debt, he set out to buy a sailboat and traverse the globe. He learned to sail largely via YouTube and moved from Portland to the Oregon coast to prepare for his voyage.

The weeks-long journey was tracked by more than 1 million TikTok followers and 1.7 million Instagram followers. Despite challenges, such as a rudder failure, and moments of awe like witnessing dolphins and whales, Widger's story of liberation resonated widely. While currently focused on repairs to his boat, Widger aspires to sail next to French Polynesia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025