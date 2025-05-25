From Dacoits to Guardians: How Water Conservation Transformed Karauli

In Rajasthan's Karauli district, a remarkable transformation has unfolded, driven by the resilience of local women. Once paralyzed by drought and dacoity, the community has witnessed a turnaround through focused water conservation efforts.

Over the past decade, women have spearheaded initiatives to revive old ponds and construct new water bodies, turning once-desolate lands into thriving communities. The Tarun Bharat Sangh NGO has played a pivotal role, aiding in this movement that has transformed Karauli from a dacoit-prone area to an agricultural hub.

These efforts have rejuvenated the Serni river and boosted groundwater levels, enabling sustainable farming and improved livelihoods. Karauli's story is a testament to the power of community action and determination in the face of adversity.