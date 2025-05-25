Left Menu

From Dacoits to Guardians: How Water Conservation Transformed Karauli

In Rajasthan's Karauli district, water conservation initiated by women transformed desolate lands once driven by drought and dacoity into thriving communities. By reviving ponds and harnessing community efforts, the region now enjoys improved livelihoods, agricultural productivity, and a rejuvenated Serni river, showcasing a powerful story of resilience and renewal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karauli | Updated: 25-05-2025 13:37 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 13:37 IST
From Dacoits to Guardians: How Water Conservation Transformed Karauli
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Rajasthan's Karauli district, a remarkable transformation has unfolded, driven by the resilience of local women. Once paralyzed by drought and dacoity, the community has witnessed a turnaround through focused water conservation efforts.

Over the past decade, women have spearheaded initiatives to revive old ponds and construct new water bodies, turning once-desolate lands into thriving communities. The Tarun Bharat Sangh NGO has played a pivotal role, aiding in this movement that has transformed Karauli from a dacoit-prone area to an agricultural hub.

These efforts have rejuvenated the Serni river and boosted groundwater levels, enabling sustainable farming and improved livelihoods. Karauli's story is a testament to the power of community action and determination in the face of adversity.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025