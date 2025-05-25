From Dacoits to Guardians: How Water Conservation Transformed Karauli
In Rajasthan's Karauli district, water conservation initiated by women transformed desolate lands once driven by drought and dacoity into thriving communities. By reviving ponds and harnessing community efforts, the region now enjoys improved livelihoods, agricultural productivity, and a rejuvenated Serni river, showcasing a powerful story of resilience and renewal.
In Rajasthan's Karauli district, a remarkable transformation has unfolded, driven by the resilience of local women. Once paralyzed by drought and dacoity, the community has witnessed a turnaround through focused water conservation efforts.
Over the past decade, women have spearheaded initiatives to revive old ponds and construct new water bodies, turning once-desolate lands into thriving communities. The Tarun Bharat Sangh NGO has played a pivotal role, aiding in this movement that has transformed Karauli from a dacoit-prone area to an agricultural hub.
These efforts have rejuvenated the Serni river and boosted groundwater levels, enabling sustainable farming and improved livelihoods. Karauli's story is a testament to the power of community action and determination in the face of adversity.
